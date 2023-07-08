Robin Koch could kick-start Leeds United's summer sale with deals lined up

Robin Koch's move to Eintracht Frankfurt could kick-start an Elland Road clearout with a host of star players lining up moves away.

Tyler Roberts left for Birmingham City in June but none of the club's leading players were allowed to depart until Koch on Thursday evening.

But with manager Daniel Farke now finally in place, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca could move on quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds need to raise money to soften the blow of Premier League relegation, and to weed out players who could be problematic if they stay. Farke will be hoping to persuade others stay and try to get back into the top flight.

Koch has technically left on loan but with his Leeds contract expiring at the end of it, he has effectively been sold for £500,000 if the fee reported in Germany is correct. Importantly, he is completely off the wage bill – not always the case with loans.

Aaronson, Llorente and Roca are also expected to go on loan, but in different circumstances.

American playmaker Aaronson signed a five-year deal last summer, but is also expected to spend next season in the Bundesliga, at Union Berlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roma want to keep loanee Llorente but are not prepared to exercise the option to makes his move permanent and are negotiating to loan him for a further 12 months, with an obligation to buy next summer at a lower price he meets certain targets.

Midfielder Roca is thought to be close to joining Real Betis after a disappointing debut season.

The interest in Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto could lead to auctions unless Farke thinks he can realistically persuade either to stay. At 32, Rodrigo's age might make cashing in realistic and there are suggestions of a big pay-day in Qatar.

All three represented their countries last season, and should be mindful of playing a level – and regularity – of football that allows them to keep doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Harrison interested Premier League clubs – most notably now-relegated Leicester City – in January.

Leeds have looked at alternatives if Illan Meslier leaves, with Newcastle United's Karl Darlow top of their list, as if he is Hull City and Middlesbrough's.