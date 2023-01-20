The teenager enjoyed a barnstorming debut in Rotherham's outstanding and much-needed 4-0 home victory over high-flying Blackburn Rovers last weekend.
He set up a quick-fire opener for midfielder Hakeem Odofin and instantly endeared himself to the United faithful in the process.
Attention has now switched to the Millers' forthcoming game at promotion-chasing outfit Watford, with Taylor's side next in action on home soil on February 4 when they entertain near-neighbours Sheffield United in a South Yorkshire derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
It means that the Millers will have a fortnight's break between league games.
On bringing in Hjelde, Taylor commented: "A club higher up in the Championship could have taken him. There is always competition for signatures.
"He has played Scottish Premiership football. With no disrespect to that level, the Championship's another level on from that: a different beast.
"We're excited about what he can bring to this team but, similar to the Brooke (Norton-Cuffy) situation, young loan players will always have their game tested and questioned in the Championship.
"We are hopeful he will add Premier League quality to this group. He's highly thought of at Leeds.
"They have invested in him greatly. We're pleased that they've chosen us as the place for him to further his development. He'll certainly get his opportunity with us."