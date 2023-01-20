ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor has revealed that the Millers beat off interest from a 'club higher up in the Championship' to land Leeds United youngster Leo Hjelde on loan for the rest of the season.

The teenager enjoyed a barnstorming debut in Rotherham's outstanding and much-needed 4-0 home victory over high-flying Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

He set up a quick-fire opener for midfielder Hakeem Odofin and instantly endeared himself to the United faithful in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention has now switched to the Millers' forthcoming game at promotion-chasing outfit Watford, with Taylor's side next in action on home soil on February 4 when they entertain near-neighbours Sheffield United in a South Yorkshire derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Leo Hjelde. Picture: Getty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that the Millers will have a fortnight's break between league games.

On bringing in Hjelde, Taylor commented: "A club higher up in the Championship could have taken him. There is always competition for signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has played Scottish Premiership football. With no disrespect to that level, the Championship's another level on from that: a different beast.

"We're excited about what he can bring to this team but, similar to the Brooke (Norton-Cuffy) situation, young loan players will always have their game tested and questioned in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hopeful he will add Premier League quality to this group. He's highly thought of at Leeds.