Rotherham United transfer news: Millers lead chase to sign Leeds United defender on loan

ROTHERHAM UNITED are keen on signing young Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde on loan.

By Leon Wobschall
5 minutes ago

The Norwegian teenager, 19, who has made two appearances for United in the EFL Cup this term alongside an appearance in the EFL Trophy, is to be allowed out on loan to boost his game-time levels, with the Millers leading the way in the chase to sign him.

Hjelde, who can operate at left-back or as a left-sided centre-back, made two Premier League appearances for Leeds last term.

His prospects of being involved at first-team level this season have further receded following the signing of Max Wober.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Leo Fuhr Hjelde of Leeds United looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
The Millers have already brought in experienced centre-half Sean Morrison this week to add to their defensive options.

Hjelde has emerged as another target, although it is unlikely that a deal will be concluded today (Wednesday).

The Millers are in action on Saturday lunch-time when they welcome Blackburn Rovers.

