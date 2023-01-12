ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed the loan signing of Leeds United's left-sided defender Leo Hjelde, with manager Matt Taylor confident he will add a 'freshness and positive mentality' to the Millers ranks.

The Norwegian, 19, has become the club's second signing of the January transfer window and will stay in South Yorkshire for the rest of the season.

The teenager, son of former Nottingham Forest centre-half Jon-Olav, was previously out on loan at Ross County in the 2020-21 campaign.

Hjelde has made two appearances for Leeds in the EFL Cup this term alongside an appearance in the EFL Trophy, having featured twice in the Premier League last term.

Leo Hjelde. Picture: Getty Images.

On Hjelde, who can operate at left-back or as a left-sided centre-back, Taylor said: "He's flexible. He's been out on loan at Ross County (before).

"He's been on the pitch briefly for Leeds at the top, top level. He's a good player.

"He's only 19 so we have to be right in terms of when he plays, what position he plays, keeping his game simple and making him understand that he's a defender first and foremost.

"He'll add a bit of freshness and positive mentality within the group.

"He's someone we're looking forward to working with. We're grateful to Leeds for letting a player of his ilk and quality out to us."