Round-up: Leeds United striker seals move to Qatar as key Barnsley midfielder signs new deal

The future of the Spanish international had been the subject of intense speculation during the close season with a host of sides linked with moves including Everton, Fulham, Real Madrid and fellow La Liga side Seville.

The 32-year-old, a record signing when he joined Leeds for £27m in 2020, has now sealed his move to Qatar.

He has left the club for a bargain fee of around £3m due to a release clause inserted in his contract in the event of relegation.

Leeds United's Spanish international striker Rodrigo, who has completed his move to Qatari outfit Al Rayyan. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fellow big-earners Brendan Aaronson, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente have all previously left Elland Road for moves to the continent, with Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca also in the departure lounge.

Kristensen is putting the finishign touches to his loan switch to Roma where he will join up at the Serie A outfit with Leeds team-mate Diego Llorente.

Midfielder Marc Roca is poised to return to his homeland and join Real Betis, again on loan.

Influential Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell has signed a new long-term contract extension.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Celtic on a free transfer last summer, has agreed a new four-year deal, with a further year option in the club’s favour.

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are pleased that Luca has chosen to continue his development at Oakwell.

“He made a great start to his Barnsley career last season, demonstrating his ability and maturity on the football pitch for a player of such a young age.

“We are excited to see Luca continue to see his progression and his development as a player and human being here in Barnsley.”