Sam Allardyce and Neil Warnock's approach to winning games is the same: Make 'em laugh

On Thursday, after his penultimate game as Huddersfield Town manager, and hours later before his first as Leeds United's, Neil Warnock and Sam Allardyce faced the media.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Both were asked the same question: How do you do it?

Each had the same answer: Smiles and laughter.

Warnock, the 74-year-old veteran, and 68-year-old whippersnapper Allardyce see a happy camp as key to success, particularly with teams at the wrong end of the table.

“I smile and ask the players to try and put a smile back on their face and try and lighten the training somewhat,” explained former England manager Allardyce.

“There's no one better than Robbie Keane (his new coach) for that. He's got in amongst the players, he's joined in and done a bit of coaching with them. Karl (Robinson, his assistant) is the same.

“We've created a bit of an atmosphere we like to create so the training ground's a nice place to come.

“With the results Leeds have had recently it's a bit of doom and gloom and we have to try and lift that to a certain degree. The only way we really lift it is to start getting results.

BIG SMILE: Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce speaks to the media
BIG SMILE: Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce speaks to the media

“We have to try and do that starting Saturday because there's only four games left to stay in the Premier League. I communicate with the players where other managers wouldn't. I don't just talk about football, I talk about all sorts.

“If I find an opportunity to crack a joke sometimes they look at me a bit funny saying does he really mean that or not but when I start laughing hopefully they see the funny side.”

it was very similar to what Warnock said the previous evening after rescuing the Terriers from Championship relegation.

“I like to think we've had a laugh along the way,” said Warnock, who will tour his stage show of anecdotes this summer.

YOU'RE HAVING A LAUGH: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock
YOU'RE HAVING A LAUGH: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

“That's what I like, that's what gets me coming back in. I miss the training ground when I can’t go in and talk about Tom Lees' tracksuit, which is a disgrace. That's what I miss when I'm at home, that banter.

“I try to take all the pressure off players by being a little bit humorous. Even at half-time on Thursday I said a couple of funny things just to break it up because if you're not careful you can get too serious and you don't relax.”

