LEEDS UNITED have confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as head coach for the rest of the season - with Javi Gracia leaving the club after just 71 days.

With United's campaign in crisis, they have turned to the veteran manager, who has previously performed impressive rescue acts to pull three Premier League clubs away from relegation danger in the past in Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

With just four matches left in Leeds's season, this latest mission is comfortably the hardest yet for the 68-year-old, who spent a brief spell in charge of the England national team in 2016.

Allardyce will reportedly receive a £2.5m bonus if Leeds secure their top-flight status.

New Leeds United head coach Sam Allardyce (left), pictured with assistant Karl Robinson (right). Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC

He will be assisted by former Oxford United chief Karl Robinson, who worked alongside Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Leeds also confirmed that Gracia’s assistants Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla have also left the club.

It went on: “We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.”

Allardyce’s first match in charge is Saturday's daunting trip to champions Manchester City with a home game with Champions League chasing Newcastle United - one of Allardyce's former clubs - following a week on Saturday.

Leeds visit another of Allardyce's old sides in West Ham in their penultimate fixture of the campaign - and final away game - on May 21 before hosting Spurs in their last match of the season seven days later.

Leeds are the 12th club side in England who Allardyce has managed in a managerial career lasting almost three decades.

Ironically, his previous fixture in charge of a competitive game was at Elland Road, in his final match at the West Brom helm in May 2021.

Gracia leaves Leeds after just 12 matches in charge in league and cup.

He won three times and lost on six occasions in the league, drawing twice.

Leeds took just four points from a possible 21 in April, which featured games against Bournemouth, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. They also created an unwanted record for the highest number of goals – 23 – ever conceded in a calendar month in the Premier League.