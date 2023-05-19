Sam Allardyce says Leeds United are considering a change of system to cope with Junior Firpo's suspension.

The defender picked up two yellow cards in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United and is suspended for Sunday's match at West Ham United.

It leaves the Whites without a recognised left-back for a game they may need to win to secure their Premier League status.

"We've been talking about who do we fit into that position or do we perhaps change the system?" said Allardyce, who has Liam Cooper fit again but are with Marc Rocca because of a patella tendon injury.

DECISION: Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce

"We've got to look at what West Ham did last night and last week at Brentford and then we've got to look at what players we've got available pick a system to suit our team that's available."

If Everton win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon and Nottingham Forest avoid defeat at home to Arsenal in the evening, only a win on Sunday will keep Leeds in the Premier League.