All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure

Sam Allardyce considers Leeds United change of system at West Ham United

Sam Allardyce says Leeds United are considering a change of system to cope with Junior Firpo's suspension.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 19th May 2023, 09:40 BST

The defender picked up two yellow cards in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United and is suspended for Sunday's match at West Ham United.

It leaves the Whites without a recognised left-back for a game they may need to win to secure their Premier League status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've been talking about who do we fit into that position or do we perhaps change the system?" said Allardyce, who has Liam Cooper fit again but are with Marc Rocca because of a patella tendon injury.

Most Popular
DECISION: Leeds United interim manager Sam AllardyceDECISION: Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce
DECISION: Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce

"We've got to look at what West Ham did last night and last week at Brentford and then we've got to look at what players we've got available pick a system to suit our team that's available."

If Everton win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon and Nottingham Forest avoid defeat at home to Arsenal in the evening, only a win on Sunday will keep Leeds in the Premier League.

if Everton draw, a Leeds win could take them out of the relegation zone ahead of the final weekend.

Related topics:Sam AllardyceWest Ham UnitedNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueLiam CooperEverton