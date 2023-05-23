Sam Allardyce knows answers to Leeds United's woes as Andrea Radrizzani fronts bid to buy another club

Sam Allardyce says the structural problems at Leeds United are obvious to him as the club prepares for a change of direction next season.

They will certainly have a new director of football – assuming they keep the position – after the departure of Victor Orta last month. Allardyce was only initially appointed as manager on a short-term basis. And the chairman could be set to change too with Andrea Radrizzani fronting a bid to buy embattled Italian club Sampdoria.

It also looks increasingly likely they will be playing in a different division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City's 0-0 draw at Newcastle United last night means a win for either them or Everton on Sunday's final day of the season will see Leeds relegated from the Premier League irrespective of their result at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

​If Everton draw at home to Bournemouth, a three-goal Leeds win would see them finish higher on goals scored. There is no way the Whites can escape without registering their first victory in nine matches.

Leicester are at home to West Ham United United on Sunday, when all games are played simultaneously.

Allardyce says he has already reached his conclusions on what has gone wrong, but is not prepared to share them yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I won't tell you now – it's private,” he said after Leeds's 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, which took their destiny out of their own hands.

INSIGHT: Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce

“It doesn't take you long to work it out when I've done 1,155 games, does it?

“I sorted this club (West Ham) out when I came, didn't I? It's still here (12) years on. I sorted it out in one season, kept them in the Premier League.

“I've sorted a few other clubs out so the experience is all there to know what is wrong, what is right and what they have to put right. At the end of the season we'll have that discussion.

“Let's hope we have that discussion in the Premier League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Radrizzani told reporters in Italy he is “hopeful” his consortium's binding offer for Sampdoria is accepted after arriving in Genoa for talks.

There are no rules stopping Radrizzani playing a prominent role in Leeds and Sampdoria, who finished bottom of this season's Serie A, but the costs involved could be a different matter. And fans have made it very clear this season, and even last after the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa, that they want a change in the boardroom. It contributed to Orta's departure.

San Francisco 49ers Enterprises have a 44 per cent stake in the club and an option to increase it to a controlling interest, but at a price which would reflect Premier League status. Radrizzani's dealings in Italy suggest he might think a deal can still be done at a lower price.

Gestio Capital, an asset management fund Radrizzani is part of, has submitted a bid which would clear Sampdoria's debts – which include £11.7m in unpaid wages – and a further £47.8m invested immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad