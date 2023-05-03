Sam Allardyce thought his chance of a Premier League job had gone for the season until Leeds United made the call

Sam Allardyce says he was shocked to be offered the Leeds United job because he thought his chances of getting back into management this season had gone.

The 68-year-old has been given the Whites job for the final four matches of the season, and is making no commitment as to what happens after that.

Out of work for two years, he turned down some job offers from abroad this term, but was hoping the call would come from a Premier League club. Had Leeds rang when they sacked Jesse Marsch in February, he would have jumped at the chance.

As he stressed more than once, leaving it so late in the season has made the job of keeping Leeds up the hardest of the "escape acts" he has attempted.

"I would't be here if I hadn't missed it," said Allardyce, who kept Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton in the top flight against the odds but was relegated for the first time in his last job, at West Bromwich Albion in 2021. "It was a shock because at this time of the season and as many managers as have changed hands, the biggest aount in the history of the Premier League I thought it was all over for the season.

"To get the call was quite surprising but it was only a couple of minutes before I said yes and the situation meant I had to rush through as quickly as possible the entire process so I could be here for at least a reasonable lead-in to Manchester City (Saturday's first game).

"I've had a lot of response from many people I know - sendiing congratualtions and a few saying I must be mad but I enjoy the game so much and to try and save this club and keep it in the Premier League is a big responsibility and abhig challenge but one I'm prepared to take because of who Leeds United are."

Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane will join Allardyce's coaching staff.

New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce

"It's probably the biggest challenge because of the shortness of games left. There needs to be points picked up," he said.

"We start with an easy one on Sautrday, it can't get any easier than Manchester City away!"

Asked if he could stay longer, Allardyce replied: "Never say never, it depends what happens at the end of the four matches and how I feel and more importantly how the wife feels. I can't keep making her feel so nervous again."

Leeds are out of the relegation zone on goal difference with games against Manchester City (away), Newcastle United (home), West Ham United (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home) to play.

Asked if keeping Leeds up would be his greatest managerial achievement, he said: "From the great escape point of view, because it's only four games to do it.

"We have to try and get a couple of wins if we can.