Sam Byram on his milestone Leeds United goal, momentum-building and Georginio Rutter

.IT had been a long time between drinks for Sam Byram.

Prior to Saturday, you had to go back over a decade to March 2013 for his previous Championship goal for Leeds United at Elland Road.

Since leaving Leeds in January 2016, the defender – now in his second spell with the club - had netted just once.

Hence his understandably exuberant reaction when he powered in a thumping header to make it 2-0 to Leeds in the 70th minute against Watford.

Sam Byram celebrates scoring Leeds's second goal versus Watford. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Byram said: "They’ve been giving me stick in there. I’ve been away seven or eight years and come back and scored again.

"It seems I can only score when I’m at Leeds, so I will take it.

"I think the goals were coming after the first half. We had so many chances.

If we are being honest, we should have probably done better with some of them. Their keeper has made some good saves, but the boss said 'keep pressing them' and once we get one, we should hopefully get a few. That's what happened and it was a very enjoyable day.

"It's probably one of our best performances in terms of dominating the game.

"We know we have got quality all over the pitch and we created a lot of chances."

United took their points tally to 11 from the last 15 available on a day when their supporters' 'love-in' with rejuvenated striker Georginio Rutter, who set up two goals in majestic fashion, continued.

Byram added: "He’s a bag of tricks isn’t he?

"When it’s paying off like here, taking players on and creating chances he’s a really good player and shown what he can do and hopefully that continues.