San Francisco 49ers announce NFL watch party to build on links with Leeds United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-time Super Bowl champions have a 44 per cent stake in Leeds United and are looking to use it to strengthen their links with the West Yorkshire city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So having been granted UK marketing rights by the NFL in December, they aim to recreate the matchday atmosphere at Box sports bar in Leeds for their opening game of the new season.

SUPPORT: San Francisco 49ers fans watch their team during a pre-season game in Houston

The 49ers begin their campaign at Chicago Bears on September 11 at 6pm UK time.

They have issued an open invitation to fans to attend the event, which starts at 4.30pm. Capacity is around 400, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, with those planning to go encouraged to RSVP via the 49ers Watch Party: UK Facebook event page. Attendees are being promised "starting line-up announcements, chants, scoring songs and other exciting surprises," plus a live pre-game show.

49ers "alumni" and the club's mascot, Sourdough Sam, will also be in attendance and there will be raffles at the end of each quarter for 49ers prizes and memorabilia. A podcast will be recorded at the event.

“Our established UK fanbase is a big reason why we petitioned the NFL for UK marketing rights,” said 49ers chief marketing officer Alex Chang. “With our strong relationship with Leeds United, it made perfect sense to host this first international watch party in Leeds.”