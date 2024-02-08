Scottish youth international forward and ex-Aberdeen player signs professional deal with Championship club Leeds United
Pirie, 17, is contracted at the club until the summer of 2026.
The teenager joined United from Aberdeen's academy last summer, linking up with Rob Etherington's under-18s side at Thorp Arch.
The Scot has impressed in his maiden season at Leeds, scoring three goals and providing an assist in eight U18 Premier League matches this campaign.
Pirie – who has represented Scotland at under-17s and under-16s level, also netted a penalty in United’s recent FA Youth Cup shoot-out win over Sheffield United, which has earned them a home tie with Liverpool in the quarter finals.