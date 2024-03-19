Scottish youth international signs first professional deal with Championship leaders Leeds United

YOUNG Leeds United midfielder Sam Chambers has signed his first professional contract withthe club
Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT

The deal runs until the summer of 2026.

A regular in United’s under-18 side, Chambers, 17 – capped at youth level by Scotland - has made nine appearances in the Premier League North.

He scored his first goal against Sunderland in October and has since made his debut for the under-

Leeds United youngster Sam Chambers, who has signed his first professional deal. Picture courtesy of LUFC.Leeds United youngster Sam Chambers, who has signed his first professional deal. Picture courtesy of LUFC.
21s, starting the club’s last three matches in the Premier League 2.

He also came off the bench in United’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool as they reached the last four for the first time since 1998.

1998.

