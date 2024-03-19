Scottish youth international signs first professional deal with Championship leaders Leeds United
The deal runs until the summer of 2026.
A regular in United’s under-18 side, Chambers, 17 – capped at youth level by Scotland - has made nine appearances in the Premier League North.
He scored his first goal against Sunderland in October and has since made his debut for the under-
21s, starting the club’s last three matches in the Premier League 2.
He also came off the bench in United’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool as they reached the last four for the first time since 1998.
