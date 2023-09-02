All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sean Dyche on whether Everton made a deadline-day move for Leeds United forward and long-time target Wilfried Gnonto

EVERTON manager Sean Dyche has said that the Blues were not close to landing any rumoured deadline-day targets - after being questioned about his club's interest in Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:56 BST

The Italian international had been linked with a move to Goodison Park throughout the summer, with United knocking back a number of offers for the player.

There had been speculation that the Merseysiders would make a definitive beat-the-deadline move before the 11pm cut-off point on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw at Sheffield United, Dyche - when asked if the club had made a move for Gnonto or other wing targets at the end of the window - commented: "We weren't close enough to any situation. The truth is that, certain parameter guidelines, we are now at.

Most Popular
Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Getty.Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Getty.
Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Getty.

"The club is not in the spot it was two or three years ago, I think that has become apparent.

"(But) I have always thought you 'manage what you can manage' and manage the realities. They are the realities.

"On the other side, don't forget, if you know the transfer window that it makes news and all that... But when everyone is fit and you look at our group, you go 'right there's still some very, very good players' here and a number of them.

"So sometimes that still gets overlooked. I believe in what is here and the players that are here. So far this season, I believed we have delivered way better than we have got back."

Related topics:Sean DycheEvertonBluesSheffield United