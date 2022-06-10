Seven players to leave Leeds United as professional deals are offered to three players

Laurens De Bock, Josh Galloway, Alfie Hughes and Bobby Kamwa will be released while academy graduate Nohan Kenneh has already agreed to join Scottish side Hibernian when his Leeds contract expires this month.

De Bock has joined Zulte Waregem on a permanent deal after spending the last two seasons on loan at the club while Glasgow-born Galloway spent the second half of the campaign on loan at non-league side FC United of Manchester, his future is yet to be confirmed.

Hughes signed a professional deal with Leeds last summer but joined Newcastle's Under-23s side on trial in March.

Kamwa signed a two-year contract with Leeds in July 2020 and spent the second half of last season on loan in Scotland with second-tier club Dunfermline Athletic.

Scholars Lui Bradbury, Joe Littlewood and Mitchell Picksley have been released by Leeds while professional terms have been offered to William Brook, Keenan Carole and Harvey Sutcliffe.