The former Man City and Chelsea midfielder played under Marsch at New York Red Bulls and believes that his coaching ability combined with the quality of a fully-fit Leeds side will be enough for the Whites to secure their top-flight status.

Leeds were beaten by Leicester City in Marsch's first game in charge on Saturday but were unfortunate to come away from the King Power Stadium empty handed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had 12 more shots than their hosts but were thwarted by some impressive goalkeeping from Kasper Schmeichel, who was awarded man of the match.

Patrick Bamford was in the matchday squad but remained on the bench while Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are edging closer to their respective returns from injury.

"I think he’ll do a good job at Leeds because he’ll nullify their biggest weakness currently which is the man-to-man marking," Wright-Phillips told FreeSuperTips.

"The players were following their men all over the pitch which left massive holes with nobody covering which is where Leeds are being countered.

"It got to a point where they just simply conceded too many goals, so he’ll come in and try to change that. I think he’ll keep Leeds up.

JESSE MARSCH: Took charge of his first Leeds game on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

"Especially when Kalvin Phillips comes back and if they can get Patrick Bamford back fit, they’ll have too much quality to go down."

Leeds had shipped 20 goals in their last five games under ex-head coach Marcelo Bielsa but Saturday's display did have significant defensive improvements.

Wright-Phillips also gave an insight into Marsch's coaching methods, with the intensity of training sessions sounding familiar to what Bielsa would have expected from his Leeds player prior to his departure.

"As a person he’s very emotionally attached to people giving 110 per cent and that’s not just in the game, it’s in training as well," added Wright-Phillips.

SHAUN WRIGHT-PHILLIPS: Has backed Jesse Marsch to keep Leeds United in the Premier League. Picture: Getty Images.

"Even when he’s in your five-a-side team, if you don’t cover a man by a yard, he’ll be screaming at you and then he’ll go make a slide tackle to make up for it.

"We’ve always had good chemistry together, so for me he was a brilliant coach to have. Obviously now his coaching would have evolved because he’s not at New York Red Bulls anymore.

"He’s been to a few different clubs; he’s had to learn different tactics and how to combat other things.