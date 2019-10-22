Sheffield United dominate; Leeds United control midfield; Barnsley playmaker is back; Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers represented - Team of the Week
SOMEWHAT unsurprisingly, Sheffield United lead the way with four representatives in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week following their superlative result against Arsenal.
Here's our latest line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
1. GOALKEEPER
Brad Collins (Barnsley).'Outstanding performance to thwart Swansea on several occasions at the weekend and had a fine afternoon's work.
2. DEFENDER
Chris Basham (Sheffield United).'Intercepted, headed, tackled and covered. An immaculate performance from one of the Blades' big unsung heroes.
3. DEFENDER
John Egan (Sheffield United).'Another dominant performance from the Irishman, who is proving one of the form defenders in the top-flight. Part of a backline who have conceded the fewest goals in open play of any Premier League side this term. Bravo.
4. DEFENDER
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).'Turned in another mighty performance in Cardiff and is a player with confidence coursing through his veins.
