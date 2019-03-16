Sheffield United player ratings at Leeds United

HERE is how Sheffield United's players rated in this afternoon's Championship game against Leeds United at Elland Road.
Dean Henderson. Given the bird by the home fans, predictably. A clean sheet was a nice riposte. 7.
Martin Cranie. Kept his head and produced a sound performance. A real Mr Reliable. 7.
John Egan. Made a terrific goal-saving block early on and held firm amid late pressure.7
Jack O'Connell. Had to work overtime for spells in the first half. Made a terrific late block. 7.
George Baldock. A let-off when his late tackle yielded yellow and not red. 7
Chris Basham. Sloppy first half, crowned by his miss just before the interval. But produced the game-breaking moment on the restart. 7.
Ollie Norwood. Did not dictate as he can in the first half. Better after the break. 6
John Fleck. Him and Norwood were second best to Hernandez and co in the first period. But kept going and was a hive of industry. 7
Enda Stevens. Grew into the game after a testing opening and had a rewarding afternoon. 7
David McGoldrick: His defence-splitting pass to Basham just before the break was a wonderful one and he showede his experience. 7
Billy Sharp. Quiet in front of goal, but produced a crafty contribution for the winner. 7
Substitutes: Kieran Dowell (McGoldrick 88), John Lundstram (Basham 90).