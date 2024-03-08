Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United player ratings as visitors' class shines through
The first half was pretty even but once Patrick Bamford scored right at the end of it, the visitors class started to show through.
Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-3)
James Beadle – a couple of really good saves by the on-loan goalkeeper 7
Di'Shon Bernard – a good defensive display 6
Bambo Diaby – some important blocks, though he did not have a full 90 minutes in him 6
Akin Famewo – lost Patrick Bamford for a nanosecond at the goal, and was booked 5
Pol Valentín – unable to contribute much going forward, the wing-back's strength 5
Liam Palmer – an unfussy midfield performance 6
Barry Bannan – unable to exert his usual influence 6
Marvin Johnson – worked hard enough but like his wing-back partner, more back than wing 6
Anthony Musaba – kept Junior Firpo honest 6
Iko Ugbo – worked very hard, coming back to win the ball, but little opportunity to do his day job 7
Djedi Gassama – went close with a good first-half chance 6
Substitutes:
Dominic Iorfa (for Valentín, 63) – for the second weekend running, brought something coming on at right-back 5
Will Vaulks (for Palmer, 63) – improved the midfield 5
Michael Smith (for B Diaby, 63) – had his chance but just could not put enough on it 5
Bailey Cadamarteri (for Ugbo, 81) – N/A
Mallik Wilks (for James 81) – N/A
Not used: Dawson, Ihiekwe,, James, M Diaby.
Leeds United (4-2-3-1)
Illan Meslier – gave Leeds a scare when he failed to hold a Gassama shot but also made an outstanding stop in the first half 6
Archie Gray – a quality performance on his return to the XI at right-back, getting forward to good effect 7
Joe Rodon – spilt blood in the first half but he is such a solid defender 8
Ethan Ampadu – outstanding defensively throughout and he pinged a few great passes as well 9
Junior Firpo – poor defensively but put in a beautiful cross to break the deadlock 6
Ilia Gruev – solid but unspectacular midfield performance 6
Glen Kamara – likewise 6
Willy Gnonto – cool finish to make it 2-0 7
Georginio Rutter – showed his elegance but did brilliantly to winning a "fight-ball" to set up Gnotno for the second 8
Crysencio Summerville – a regular threat 7
Patrick Bamford – great centre-forward instincts to open the scoring 7
Substitutes:
Connor Roberts (for Summerville, 81) – went narrowly wide with a stoppage-time shot 5
Mateo Joseph (for Bamford, 81) – N/A
Dan James (for Gray, 81) – N/A
Joel Piroe (for Rutter, 88) – N/A
Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+2) - N/A
Not used: Cresswell, Cooper, Darlow, Gelhardt.
