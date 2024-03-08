Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United player ratings as visitors' class shines through

Leeds United ground out an important 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday to move back into the Championship top two.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 8th Mar 2024, 23:38 GMT

The first half was pretty even but once Patrick Bamford scored right at the end of it, the visitors class started to show through.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-3)

James Beadle – a couple of really good saves by the on-loan goalkeeper 7

Di'Shon Bernard – a good defensive display 6

Bambo Diaby – some important blocks, though he did not have a full 90 minutes in him 6

Akin Famewo – lost Patrick Bamford for a nanosecond at the goal, and was booked 5

Pol Valentín – unable to contribute much going forward, the wing-back's strength 5

OUTSTANDING: Leeds United centre-back Ethan AmpaduOUTSTANDING: Leeds United centre-back Ethan Ampadu
OUTSTANDING: Leeds United centre-back Ethan Ampadu

Liam Palmer – an unfussy midfield performance 6

Barry Bannan – unable to exert his usual influence 6

Marvin Johnson – worked hard enough but like his wing-back partner, more back than wing 6

Anthony Musaba – kept Junior Firpo honest 6

Iko Ugbo – worked very hard, coming back to win the ball, but little opportunity to do his day job 7

Djedi Gassama – went close with a good first-half chance 6

Substitutes:

Dominic Iorfa (for Valentín, 63) – for the second weekend running, brought something coming on at right-back 5

Will Vaulks (for Palmer, 63) – improved the midfield 5

Michael Smith (for B Diaby, 63) – had his chance but just could not put enough on it 5

Bailey Cadamarteri (for Ugbo, 81) – N/A

Mallik Wilks (for James 81) – N/A

Not used: Dawson, Ihiekwe,, James, M Diaby.

Leeds United (4-2-3-1)

Illan Meslier – gave Leeds a scare when he failed to hold a Gassama shot but also made an outstanding stop in the first half 6

Archie Gray – a quality performance on his return to the XI at right-back, getting forward to good effect 7

Joe Rodon – spilt blood in the first half but he is such a solid defender 8

Ethan Ampadu – outstanding defensively throughout and he pinged a few great passes as well 9

Junior Firpo – poor defensively but put in a beautiful cross to break the deadlock 6

Ilia Gruev – solid but unspectacular midfield performance 6

Glen Kamara – likewise 6

Willy Gnonto – cool finish to make it 2-0 7

Georginio Rutter – showed his elegance but did brilliantly to winning a "fight-ball" to set up Gnotno for the second 8

Crysencio Summerville – a regular threat 7

Patrick Bamford – great centre-forward instincts to open the scoring 7

Substitutes:

Connor Roberts (for Summerville, 81) – went narrowly wide with a stoppage-time shot 5

Mateo Joseph (for Bamford, 81) – N/A

Dan James (for Gray, 81) – N/A

Joel Piroe (for Rutter, 88) – N/A

Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+2) - N/A

Not used: Cresswell, Cooper, Darlow, Gelhardt.

