Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United will be emotional but probably not pretty, says Daniel Farke

According to the Championship standings, Sheffield Wednesday versus Leeds United is 23rd v third, but the form table says it is third v second.

Playing first – under the Friday-night lights and on television – adds significance for both.

A draw would lift the Owls out of the relegation zone – at Huddersfield Town's expense – for the first time since it was more than a jumped-up form guide and victory would put Leeds back into the automatic promotion places.

"It will definitely be a very emotional game," said Farke, named on Friday morning as Championship manager of the month for the third time out of four.

"It's a local game so there's that rivalry and for both teams every point counts now. The atmosphere will be quite hostile.

"We have to be fully on it and fully aware but everyone knows because we're travelling to a difficult place against a home team who has won the last four games.

EMOTION: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke calls the shots in the reverse fixture against Sheffield Wednesday

"Once the referee blows the whistle we have one point and it's worth fighting for. If we can extend it to three, happy days."

Having complained about Huddersfield’s pitch on Saturday, not to mention how the Terriers took time out of a game they played half of with 10 men, and having seen his team look laboured both then and at home to Stoke City three days later, Farke is not promising a feast of football.

"Don't expect it to always be pleasant on the eye because there's lots of (work)load for both teams – for us it's a fourth game in 10 days and we will probably have to rotate a bit," he warned. "The pitch as far as I know will probably not be better than at Huddersfield so it's not the stage for shining and nice wonderful passes and beautiful tricks.