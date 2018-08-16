‘Sky is the limit’ at resurgent Leeds United under boss Bielsa, believes Bamford

LEEDS UNITED striker Patrick Bamford believes that ‘the sky is the limit’ for the revitalised Whites under the inspirational command of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine’s 100 per cent record continued on Tuesday evening with a 2-1 Roses win over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, with United seeking to end another uplifting week with their fourth successive victory in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United.

Leeds have not won their opening four matches in all competitions at the start of a campaign since 2009-10 – when they were promoted from the third tier.

Their current early-season form – featuring scintillating wins against the well-fancied Midlands duo of Derby County and Stoke City – has been duly recognised with Bielsa’s side being the early bookmakers’ favourites to go up to the Premier League.

Bamford, who scored his first Whites goal on his full debut in midweek, recognises the season is in its infancy, but equally believes that if Leeds keep progressing and maintain their momentum, anything is possible.

Bamford, a two-time Championship play-off finalist with Middlesbrough and Derby in 2014-15 and 2013-14, said: “Obviously with the betting people and stuff, they are going to start slashing the odds after seeing how we have performed, but it is just the start of the season.

“(But) It does look promising and we have got that belief in the team which is important and I think that you can see that everyone has bought in to everything what Marcelo wants to bring across; his ideas and his tactical ideas as well.

“The sky is the limit, but we have to make sure that we do not get carried away and just carry on doing what we have been doing.”

Bamford, a £7m signing from Boro, professed to a sense of relief after scoring his first goal in United colours, a sweet first-half strike against Wanderers.

Some pockets of eye-catching inter-play with Whites’ talisman Samu Saiz also particularly augured well for the season ahead, with the forward confident that the pair can strike up a telepathic understanding.

He said: “To be fair, after watching the two games so far this season, I saw how well Samuel played and I thought, having watched him, ‘you know what, he is the kind of guy who can create a lot of chances for me.’ He is that sort of player who shows a wow factor at times.

“It was important for me in this game to try and create that bond with him. Especially in that first half, we played well together and created a lot of chances and it was a joy to play with him.”

On the importance of his goal, he said: “I think that if it drags on and you go a few games without scoring, then obviously people start talking and you start putting pressure on yourself even when it might not be there.

“So for me it was important to get off the mark, but it was more important just to get into the team and get used to the players and have my first proper game.”

Despite a rewarding night, Bamford is likely to revert to the bench for Saturday’s game with the Millers, with the inspired form of Kemar Roofe in the club’s opening two Championship games meaning that his inclusion as the current first-choice centre forward is fully merited.

The 24-year-old admits he has no issue with that and accepts he may have to bide his time.

Bamford, Championship player-of-the-year in 2014-15, added: “I think that he (Roofe) has had the whole pre-season with the manager in terms of working on his ideas and stuff. If anything, bringing in new faces ups everyone’s game and that can only be good for the team.

“He was brilliant at Derby and took his goals brilliantly. I am really happy for him and as long as he keeps going, the team will do well. I know that might mean I have to wait a little bit to play, but I am ready whenever.”