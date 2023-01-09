Sonny Perkins hailed for his determination as Leeds United welcome back SIX players for Aston Villa date in Premier League

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has praised FA Cup hero Sonny Perkins for forcing his way into the first-team picture at Elland Road.

Perkins, an England Under-19 international, spared Leeds’ cup blushes on Sunday as his first professional goal in stoppage time secured a 2-2 third-round draw at Cardiff.

The 18-year-old forward, who came on as an 85th-minute substitute, was making only his second Leeds appearance following his summer switch from West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were really excited to have the opportunity to bring him to the club,” Marsch said of Perkins, who played three senior games for the Hammers before moving north.

Last action hero: Leeds United's Sonny Perkins celebrates scoring their last-gasp equaliser in the FA Cup third-round tie at Cardiff City (Picture: PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tried to include him a lot with the first team and push his development.

“Since the World Cup break I was adamant with him about playing with the intensity that he needs, and adapting more and more to the way we want to play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he could do that he would find more opportunities. He’s done that really well, and I think he’s developed incredibly well over the last two to three weeks.

“Frankly, when we put him on the bench we were saying he’s one of the guys that could get a goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is back in contention for the trip to Aston Villa (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds were heading for a sixth successive third-round FA Cup exit as Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff took a 2-0 half-time lead through strikes from Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo – their first goals in six hours of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a triple substitution near the hour mark – Marsch sent on Max Wober, Rodrigo and Cody Drameh – changed the course of the tie.

Rodrigo headed home his 11th goal of the season to set up a grandstand finish that saw Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick save the Spaniard’s penalty before Perkins swooped from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of next week’s Elland Road replay will visit Boreham Wood or Accrington in the fourth round.

Austria international Wober made his debut following a midweek move from RB Salzburg and Marsch said: “You can see he is a man on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a young player he is very mature, he’s a leader.

“He’s not normally a six, but I know I can use him like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He helped calm things down and made the right decisions to bring us back into the game.”

Leeds were without several regulars in Cardiff but are set to be boosted ahead of Friday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw and Luis Sinisterra are due back in training this week.