Sorry Leeds United player ratings sum up 3-1 defeat at West Ham United

The Whites took the lead through Rodrigo but were outplayed from that point on by a West Ham side whose Premier League safety was already assured.
Joel Robles – made three saves to keep Leeds in it at the start of the second half 7
Luke Ayling – not helped by a lack of cover, but West Ham caused plenty of trouble down his side 5
Rasmus Kristensen – has done reasonably well as a makeshift centre-back 6
Max Wober – no great dramas from him either 6
Pascal Struijk – given a difficult afternoon by Jarrod Bowen 5
Adam Forshaw – that Leeds are reliant on a player unable to get through 90 minutes say a lot 6
Robin Koch – showed more spirit than most 6
Weston McKennie – pushed into the hole to influence the game but his biggest contribution was long throw-ins 6
Rodrigo – took his goal well but did not look comfortable physically in the second half 6
Patrick Bamford – a couple of early breaks down the channels and it was not his fault one very good ball just bounced off Rodrigo 6
Jack Harrison – unable to provide any cutting edge 5
Substitutes:
Willy Gnonto (for Bamford, 34) – left Ayling exposed without posing much threat the other way 5
Brenden Aaronson (for Forshaw, 62) – played deeper than normal but unable to have an impact 5
Crysencio Summerville (for Summerville, 62) – brought on to try and turn things, he could not 5
Sam Greenwood (for Struijk, 84) – N/A
Marc Roca (for Roca, 84) – N/A
Not used: Meslier, Cooper, Mullen, Rutter.