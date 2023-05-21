All Sections
Sorry Leeds United player ratings sum up 3-1 defeat at West Ham United

Leeds United will be relying on others on the final day of the season after a demoralising 3-1 defeat at West Ham United.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 21st May 2023, 16:00 BST

The Whites took the lead through Rodrigo but were outplayed from that point on by a West Ham side whose Premier League safety was already assured.

Joel Robles – made three saves to keep Leeds in it at the start of the second half 7

Luke Ayling – not helped by a lack of cover, but West Ham caused plenty of trouble down his side 5

Rasmus Kristensen – has done reasonably well as a makeshift centre-back 6

Max Wober – no great dramas from him either 6

Pascal Struijk – given a difficult afternoon by Jarrod Bowen 5

Adam Forshaw – that Leeds are reliant on a player unable to get through 90 minutes say a lot 6

DAMAGE LIMITATION: Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles at full-timeDAMAGE LIMITATION: Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles at full-time
DAMAGE LIMITATION: Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles at full-time

Robin Koch – showed more spirit than most 6

Weston McKennie – pushed into the hole to influence the game but his biggest contribution was long throw-ins 6

Rodrigo – took his goal well but did not look comfortable physically in the second half 6

Patrick Bamford – a couple of early breaks down the channels and it was not his fault one very good ball just bounced off Rodrigo 6

Jack Harrison – unable to provide any cutting edge 5

Substitutes:

Willy Gnonto (for Bamford, 34) – left Ayling exposed without posing much threat the other way 5

Brenden Aaronson (for Forshaw, 62) – played deeper than normal but unable to have an impact 5

Crysencio Summerville (for Summerville, 62) – brought on to try and turn things, he could not 5

Sam Greenwood (for Struijk, 84) – N/A

Marc Roca (for Roca, 84) – N/A

Not used: Meslier, Cooper, Mullen, Rutter.

Related topics:West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueLuke AylingPascal StruijkPatrick Bamford