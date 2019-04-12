Latest Championship rumours

Southampton plot Leeds United revenge, Hull City star likened to Mo Salah, Aston Villa ace linked with exit plus updates on Norwich, Derby and Ipswich - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has confirmed his interest in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare next season. (HITC Sport)
Preston North End manager Alex Neil has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the West Bromwich Albion job. (Lancashire Evening Post)
A report on Wednesday claimed West Brom are preparing an official approach for Neil after Saturdays Championship game between the pair at the Hawthorns. (Daily Telegraph)
Ipswich Town have taken Newcastle United youngster Deese Kasinga-Madia on trial after he appeared in their U23s against Watford on Thursday. (TWTD)
