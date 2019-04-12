Southampton plot Leeds United revenge, Hull City star likened to Mo Salah, Aston Villa ace linked with exit plus updates on Norwich, Derby and Ipswich - Championship rumours Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages for your daily dose of transfer rumours: Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has confirmed his interest in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare next season. (HITC Sport) Getty Buy a Photo Preston North End manager Alex Neil has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the West Bromwich Albion job. (Lancashire Evening Post) Getty Buy a Photo A report on Wednesday claimed West Brom are preparing an official approach for Neil after Saturdays Championship game between the pair at the Hawthorns. (Daily Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo Ipswich Town have taken Newcastle United youngster Deese Kasinga-Madia on trial after he appeared in their U23s against Watford on Thursday. (TWTD) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4