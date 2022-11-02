Staggering figures reveal Leeds United's starting line-up is among most expensive in Europe and how Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal compare plus brilliant squad photos
Leeds United’s average starting XI is rated as the 18th-most valuable across Europe’s top-five leagues based on transfer fees.
Manchester City lead the way with their starting line-ups costing over €600m on average this season. In a study done by the CIES Football Observatory, it found that Man City’s most expensive line-up of the season cost €726m.
The study includes every team from Europe’s top-five leagues. Premier League sides make up five of the top six for average value of their starting XIs, with only Paris Saint-Germain able to break past the dominance from the English clubs.
Leeds sit ahead of a number of Europe’s big clubs with an average starting line-up worth €189m this campaign. Just behind them is Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund while three Premier League clubs sit directly above them.
The study also found that the average cost of a Premier League starting line-up was €233m, with Serie A the next priciest at €83m while the cheapest league to assemble a team in is Ligue 1 at €65m, which is reduced to just €41m when PSG are not taken into account.
Below is the top 22 most expensive starting line-ups, on average, from across Europe’s top-five leagues this season. The likes of Inter Milan (€147m) and AC Milan (€143m) sit outside the top 22 while there are just seven clubs from the Premier League who miss out.