Staggering figures show Leeds United pull in more revenue than AS Roma, Napoli and Newcastle United

Deloitte, a global finance and analysis firm, have placed Leeds 23rd on the list after studying the relative financial performance of clubs across Europe.

The research has combined the 2019/20 and 2020/21 revenue information of top clubs and ranked them accordingly to "provide a more holistic perspective across the last two completed football seasons and financial years".

Leeds' calculated revenue figure sits at £192.7m putting them ahead of AS Roma, Atalanta, Southampton, Borussia VfL Mönchengladbach, SSC Napoli, Newcastle United and SS Lazio. Those clubs complete the top 30.

Manchester City top the rankings for the first time, becoming only the fourth club to do so. The top 10 is made up of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

A total of 10 English clubs are in the top 20, with Arsenal, Leicester City, Wolves, Everton and West Ham United all above Leeds in the list.

The research revealed how clubs on the Money League table missed out on "well over €2 billion of revenue" from the middle of the 2019-20 season to the end of the 2020-21 season, "effectively taking revenue back to levels nearly five years ago."

Deloitte expect previous levels to be surpassed in the coming seasons as fans have returned to stadia across Europe while it is estimated that Premier League clubs will begin to earn even more from broadcast revenue from next season.