Star defender Joe Rodon dismisses talk of Leeds United gaining a psychological advantage over top-two rivals Southampton after win at hometown club Swansea City
While United inflicted a 4-0 home defeat upon Rodon’s hometown club Swansea City, top-two rivals Southampton went down to their first loss in 23 league matches in a surprise 3-1 reverse at Bristol City.
It was the Saints’ first league defeat since September 23 and enabled Leeds to take advantage by moving up into second spot behind runaway leaders Leicester City.
Southampton, who visit Elland Road on the final day, are two points behind Leeds, but do have a game in hand.
Despite the fillip of moving into second, Rodon says that Leeds - who have won seven league games in a row so far in 2024 - are solely concentrating on keeping their own house in order.
The Wales international, outstanding so far during his season-long loan at Elland Road, said: “To be honest, we don’t tend to look at others and only worry and concentrate on ourselves.
"All we can do is play and win our games. We know how tough this season is and there’s a long way to go.
"I just think that since the Christmas period, we’ve turned a corner and upped our performances and each game, we have got better and better and of course, when you are winning, confidence is high.
"Especially in the first half, I thought we were very strong in our press and our counter-attack this season has been very deadly.”
On his first return to Swansea since being sold to Tottenham Hotspur in October 2020, Rodon continued: “To be fair, it was a bit weird. I haven’t been back here since I left.
"Of course, it means a lot to me. It’s where I grew up and came through and I will always have this place in my heart."
Head coach Daniel Farke praised his players' ‘perfect’ approach en route to a big win in the Principality and labelled the display as 'the most disciplined and spot-on performance of the season' so far.
United visit Plymouth Argyle in a lunch-time fixture on Saturday.