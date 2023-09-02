Strong performances on each side as Sheffield Wednesday cancel out Leeds United for first point - player ratings

All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday produced a backs-to-the-wall defensive performance to snuff out Leeds United and claim a much-needed first Championship point under Xisco Munoz.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 18:27 BST

With the hosts particularly bright going forward in the opening hour, there were strong performances on either side, just in different ways.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier – did what was required 6

INCISIVE RUNS: But Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville could not finish them against a Sheffield Wednesday defence with Bambo Diaby in determined form
INCISIVE RUNS: But Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville could not finish them against a Sheffield Wednesday defence with Bambo Diaby in determined form
Luke Ayling – missed a great chance with a header 6

Joe Rodon – had little to do 6

Pascal Struijk – did well when the Owls threatened 7

Jamie Shackleton – a good performance at left-back 7

Crysencio Summerville – came off the wing a lot to make some good runs just without the end product 7

Ethan Ampadu – his class allows Archie Gray to play 7

Archie Gray – faded but he was excellent in the first half 8

Willy Gnonto – dangerous in the hour Leeds were 7

Georginio Rutter – started well but ran out of confidence 6

Joel Piroe – Leeds needed to get him more involved 5

Substitutes:

Djed Spence (for Ayling , 81) – an energetic debut 6

Glen Kamara (for Gray , 88) - N/A

Not used: Cresswell, Gyabi, Poveda, Darlow, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Joseph.

Sheffield Wednesday

Devis Vasquez – made some good saves 8

Callum Paterson – given a tough afternoon by Gnonto 6

Di'Shon Bernard – an important part of a very resolute defence 7

Bambo Diaby – strong in the tackle, he looks a good addition defensively 7

Akin Famewo – got tight to his man and defended very strongly 7

Juan Delgado – worked hard in a deeper position to his natural one 6

George Byers – adds a lot to the midfield 7

Barry Bannan – a few incisive passes 7

Lee Gregory – a strange way to use him as an inside-right 5

Josh Windass – ran into some good positions without being able to beat Meslier 6

Michael Smith – his team did not make much for him 6

Substitutes:

Dominic Iorfa (for Gregory, 67) – did a good job at right-back when he came on 6

Ashley Fletcher (for Smith, 70) – still feeling his way in 5

Pol Valentín (for Paterson, 90) – N/A

Not used: Dawson, Palmer, Vaulks, Bakinson, Ihiekwe, Musaba.

