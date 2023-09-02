Strong performances on each side as Sheffield Wednesday cancel out Leeds United for first point - player ratings

Sheffield Wednesday produced a backs-to-the-wall defensive performance to snuff out Leeds United and claim a much-needed first Championship point under Xisco Munoz.

With the hosts particularly bright going forward in the opening hour, there were strong performances on either side, just in different ways.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier – did what was required 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INCISIVE RUNS: But Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville could not finish them against a Sheffield Wednesday defence with Bambo Diaby in determined form

Luke Ayling – missed a great chance with a header 6

Joe Rodon – had little to do 6

Pascal Struijk – did well when the Owls threatened 7

Jamie Shackleton – a good performance at left-back 7

Crysencio Summerville – came off the wing a lot to make some good runs just without the end product 7

Ethan Ampadu – his class allows Archie Gray to play 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Gray – faded but he was excellent in the first half 8

Willy Gnonto – dangerous in the hour Leeds were 7

Georginio Rutter – started well but ran out of confidence 6

Joel Piroe – Leeds needed to get him more involved 5

Substitutes:

Djed Spence (for Ayling , 81) – an energetic debut 6

Glen Kamara (for Gray , 88) - N/A

Not used: Cresswell, Gyabi, Poveda, Darlow, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Joseph.

Sheffield Wednesday

Devis Vasquez – made some good saves 8

Callum Paterson – given a tough afternoon by Gnonto 6

Di'Shon Bernard – an important part of a very resolute defence 7

Bambo Diaby – strong in the tackle, he looks a good addition defensively 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akin Famewo – got tight to his man and defended very strongly 7

Juan Delgado – worked hard in a deeper position to his natural one 6

George Byers – adds a lot to the midfield 7

Barry Bannan – a few incisive passes 7

Lee Gregory – a strange way to use him as an inside-right 5

Josh Windass – ran into some good positions without being able to beat Meslier 6

Michael Smith – his team did not make much for him 6

Substitutes:

Dominic Iorfa (for Gregory, 67) – did a good job at right-back when he came on 6

Ashley Fletcher (for Smith, 70) – still feeling his way in 5

Pol Valentín (for Paterson, 90) – N/A