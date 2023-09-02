Strong performances on each side as Sheffield Wednesday cancel out Leeds United for first point - player ratings
With the hosts particularly bright going forward in the opening hour, there were strong performances on either side, just in different ways.
Leeds United
Illan Meslier – did what was required 6
Luke Ayling – missed a great chance with a header 6
Joe Rodon – had little to do 6
Pascal Struijk – did well when the Owls threatened 7
Jamie Shackleton – a good performance at left-back 7
Crysencio Summerville – came off the wing a lot to make some good runs just without the end product 7
Ethan Ampadu – his class allows Archie Gray to play 7
Archie Gray – faded but he was excellent in the first half 8
Willy Gnonto – dangerous in the hour Leeds were 7
Georginio Rutter – started well but ran out of confidence 6
Joel Piroe – Leeds needed to get him more involved 5
Substitutes:
Djed Spence (for Ayling , 81) – an energetic debut 6
Glen Kamara (for Gray , 88) - N/A
Not used: Cresswell, Gyabi, Poveda, Darlow, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Joseph.
Sheffield Wednesday
Devis Vasquez – made some good saves 8
Callum Paterson – given a tough afternoon by Gnonto 6
Di'Shon Bernard – an important part of a very resolute defence 7
Bambo Diaby – strong in the tackle, he looks a good addition defensively 7
Akin Famewo – got tight to his man and defended very strongly 7
Juan Delgado – worked hard in a deeper position to his natural one 6
George Byers – adds a lot to the midfield 7
Barry Bannan – a few incisive passes 7
Lee Gregory – a strange way to use him as an inside-right 5
Josh Windass – ran into some good positions without being able to beat Meslier 6
Michael Smith – his team did not make much for him 6
Substitutes:
Dominic Iorfa (for Gregory, 67) – did a good job at right-back when he came on 6
Ashley Fletcher (for Smith, 70) – still feeling his way in 5
Pol Valentín (for Paterson, 90) – N/A
Not used: Dawson, Palmer, Vaulks, Bakinson, Ihiekwe, Musaba.