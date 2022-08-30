Summer transfer window 2022: The ins and outs so far at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, FC Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Barnsley FC, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town
English clubs have until 11pm on September 1 to conclude their transfer business for 2022.
Yorkshire’s clubs have been busy reshaping their squads this summer. These are the deals that have been done.
BARNSLEY
Ins: Conor McCarthy (St Mirren, free), Robbie Cundy (Bristol City , free), Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers, free), Jamie Searle (Swansea City, free), Luca Connell (Celtic, free), James Norwood (Ipswich Town, free), Slobodan Tedic (Manchester City, loan).
Outs: Carlton Morris (Luton Town, £1.8m), Romal Palmer (Goztepe, free), Aapo Halme ( HJK Helsinki, free), Victor Adeboyejo (Burton Albion , free), George Miller (Doncaster Rovers, free), Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town, undisclosed), Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers, undisclosed), Isaac Christie-Davies (KAS Eupen, undisclosed), Patrick Schmidt (Admira Wacker Modling, undisclosed), Daniel Jinadu (released).
BRADFORD CITY
Ins: Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall, undisclosed), Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United, undisclosed), Jake Young (Forest Green Rovers, undisclosed), Richie Smallwood (Hull City, free), Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian, free), Harry Chapman (Blackburn Rovers, free), Harry Lewis (Southampton, free), Ryan East (Swindon Town, free), Colin Doyle (Kilmarnock, free), Matty Platt (Barrow, free), Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham, free), Brad Halliday (Fleetwood Town, free), Romoney Crichlow , Kian Harratt (both Huddersfield Town, loan), Scott Banks (Crystal Palace, loan), Joe O'Shaughnessy (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan).
Outs: Sam Hornby (Colchester United, undisclosed), Elliot Watt (Salford City, undisclosed), Reece Staunton (Bradford (Park Avenue), undisclosed), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, free), Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United, free), Paudie O'Connor, Charles Vernam (both Lincoln City, free), Oliver Norman (Tadcaster Albion, free), Fiacre Kelleher (Solihull Moors, loan), Finn Cousin-Dawson (Spennymoor Town, loan), Kian Scales (Farsley Celtic, loan), Charlie Wood (Guiseley, loan), Oskar Threlkeld (Oldham Athletic), Theo Robinson, Gareth Evans, Caolan Lavery, Olivier Sukiennicki (all released).
DONCASTER ROVERS
Ins: Adam Long (Wigan Athletic, undisclosed), Kyle Hurst (Birmingham City, undisclosed), Lee Tomlin (Walsall, free), James Maxwell (Rangers B, free), George Miller (Barnsley, free), Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town, free), Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United, free), Jack Degruchy (York City, free), Josh Andrews (Birmingham City, loan).
Outs: Jordy Hiwula (Ross County, undisclosed), Ben Blythe (Swansea City, undisclosed),Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic, free), Ed Williams (Rochester New York, free), Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United, free), Cameron John (Rochdale, free), Branden Horton (Chesterfield, free), Anthony Greaves (York City, free), Lirak Hasani (Gateshead, free), John Bostock, Joe Dodoo (both released).
HARROGATE TOWN
In: Kayne Ramsay (Southampton, undisclosed), Joe Mattock (Rotherham United, free), Miles Welch-Hayes (Colchester United, free), Kyle Ferguson (Altrincham, free), Max Wright (Grimsby Town , free), Stephen Dooley (Rochdale, free), Pete Jameson (York City, free), Tyler Frost (Crawley Town, free), Matty Daly, Jaheim Headley (both Huddersfield Town, loan), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan).
Out: Nathan Sheron (Oldham Athletic, free), Simon Power (Shamrock Rovers, free), Connor Kirby (Buxton, free), Mark Beck (Darlington, free), Joe Cracknell (Scarborough Athletic, free), Aaron Martin (Gateshead, free), Joe Leesley (Boston United, free), Danilo Orsi (Grimsby Town, free), Ryan Fallowfield (York City, free), Lewis Page (released), Lloyd Kerry (retired).
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Ins: Jack Rudoni (Wimbledon, £846,000), David Kasumu (Milton Keynes Dons, undisclosed), Yuta Nakayama (Zwolle, free), Connor Mahoney (Millwall, free), Will Boyle (Cheltenham Town, free), Tino Anjorin (Chelsea, loan), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa, loan).
Outs: Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest , £8.5m), Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest, £2.2m), Pipa (Olympiacos, £900,000), Carel Eiting (Volendam, free), Naby Sarr (Reading, free), Jamal Blackman (Exeter City, free), Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers, free), Scott High (Rotherham United, loan), Ryan Schofield (Hibernian, loan), Romoney Crichlow , Kian Harratt (both Bradford City, loan), Matty Daly (Harrogate Town, loan), Fraizer Campbell, Alex Vallejo (both released).
HULL CITY
Ins: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Fenerbahce, £4.1m), Dogukan Sinik (Antalyaspor, £3.6m), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce, £2.7m), Ryan Woods (Birmingham City, undisclosed), Jean Michael Seri, Cyrus Christie (both Fulham, free), Oscar Estupinan (Vitoria Guimaraes, free), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor, free), Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest, free), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Tottenham Hotspur, free), Vaughn Covil (Forest Green Rovers, free), Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand (Arsenal, loan).
Outs: Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford, £16.1m), George Honeyman (Millwall, undisclosed), Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed), George Moncur (Leyton Orient, undisclosed), Richie Smallwood (Bradford City , free), Tom Eaves (Rotherham United, free) Tom Huddlestone (Manchester United, free), Festus Arthur (Halifax Town, free), Harvey Cartwright (Peterborough United, loan).
LEEDS UNITED
Ins: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, £29.6m), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord, £22.5m), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig , £15.3m), Rasmus Kristensen (Red Bull Salzburg, £11.7m), Marc Roca (Bayern Munich, £10.8m), Darko Gyabi (Manchester City, £5.2m), Joel Robles (Real Betis, free).
Outs: Raphinha (Barcelona, £55m), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City, £45m), Leif Davis (Ipswich Town, £1.1m), Liam McCarron (Stoke City, undisclosed), Kiko Casilla (Getafe, free), Laurens De Bock (Zulte Waregem, free), Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers, loan), Helder Costa (Al-Ittihad, loan), Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton (both Millwall, loan), Ian Poveda (Blackpool, loan).
MIDDLESBROUGH
Ins: Marcus Forss (Brentford, £3.2m), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca, £2.7m), Matt Clarke (Brighton and Hove Albion, £2.34m), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers, free), Tommy Smith (Stoke City, free), Liam Roberts (Northampton Town, free), Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion, loan), Zack Steffen (Manchester City , loan), Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham, loan), Ryan Giles (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan).
Outs: Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur, £13.2m), Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth, £10.7m), Dejan Stojanovic (Jahn Regensburg, undisclosed), Nathan Wood (Swansea City, undisclosed), Toyosi Olusanya (St Mirren, undisclosed), Uche Ikpeazu (Konyaspor, free), Lee Peltier, Grant Hall (both Rotherham United, free transfer), Martin Payero (Boca Juniors, loan), Joe Lumley (Reading, loan), Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen, loan), Neil Taylor, Sammy Ameobi, Sol Bamba (all released).
ROTHERHAM UNITED
Ins: Peter Kioso (Luton Town, undisclosed), Cohen Bramall (Lincoln City, undisclosed), Cameron Humphreys (Zulte Waregem, free), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic, free), Tom Eaves (Hull City, free), Jamie McCart (St Johnstone, free), Lee Peltier, Grant Hall (both Middlesbrough, free), Scott High (Huddersfield Town, loan), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal, loan).
Outs: Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe (both Sheffield Wednesday, free), Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town, free), Angus MacDonald (Swindon Town, free), Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle, free), Joe Mattock (Harrogate Town, free), Jake Cooper (Altrincham, free), Jacob Gratton (Farsley Celtic, free), Jerome Greaves (Guiseley, free), Josh Kayode (Milton Keynes Dons, loan), Josh Chapman (retired).
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ins: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Malmo, £4.1m), James McAtee, Tommy Doyle (both Manchester City, loan), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United, loan), Reda Khadra (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan).
Outs: Michael Verrips (Fortuna Sittard, undisclosed), Lys Mousset (Bochum, free), Oliver Burke (Werder Bremen, free), David McGoldrick (Derby County, free), Luke Freeman (Luton Town, free), Jake Eastwood (Ross County, loan).
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ins: Akin Famewo (Norwich City , £54,000), Will Vaulks (Cardiff City, free), Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe (both Rotherham United, free), Ben Heneghan (Wimbledon, free), David Stockdale (Wycombe Wanderers, free), Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City, undisclosed), Mallik Wilks (Hull City, undisclosed), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City, loan transfer), Reece James (Blackpool, loan), Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest, loan).
Outs: Sylla Sow (Go Ahead Eagles, undisclosed), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing , Joe Wildsmith (both Derby County, free), Chey Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town, free), Sam Hutchinson (Reading, free), Ciaran Brennan (Swindon Town, loan), Massimo Luongo, Saido Berahino (both released).