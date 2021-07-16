Super agent opens talks for Leeds United transfer, Phillips hypes up deal for 'very good' Whites target

Yesterday, however, we brought you the news that Leeds United were plotting a move for Levante stopper Daniel Cardenas as they continue to seek a replacement for Kiko Casilla.

The veteran Spaniard has returned to his home country to join up with La Liga outfit Elche, and writing on his social media pages earlier in the week, he said: "It is not easy for me to take this difficult decision for this season.

"This club and supporters made me feel something different, just amazing.

"We had hard moments and at the same time we had unforgettable moments too but we were always together, feeling the support from our people. This makes us different.

"We never surrendered and it was a dream for me to promote to the Premier League with Leeds United.”

His absence now means that the Whites need cover and competition for number one Illan Meslier, and further reports from earlier in the week suggest that they could also turn their attention to 20-year-old Norwegian Kristoffer Klaesson.

The youngster currently plays for Valerenga in his home country, and it is understood that Leeds were readying a bid of around £1 million to lure him to England.

The player himself seems pretty nonchalant about the whole thing though.

He told Norway’s Nettavisen: “To be honest with you, I have not heard anything about interested clubs.”

