Super-computer predicts how Premier League top-four battle will unfold for Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Man United and where Leeds United will finish

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Expert reckon Leeds - who return to action after a mammoth 29-day break against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon - will finish on 45 points with a minus 13 goal difference - above the likes of Everton, Wolves and Leicester City.

Leeds are currently given a 13 per cent chance of being relegated.

A supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Last season, United finished one place above the drop zone after taking 38 points from 38 games and only managed to secure their top-flight tenure following a nail-biting final day of 2021-22.

No prizes for guessing that the number crunchers are tipping a title cruise for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's side tipped to end the season with 87 points and a plus 64 goal difference, 12 points clear of Liverpool.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to finish in third and fourth place respectively with Manchester United down in sixth, one place above Brighton.

At the bottom, experts believe that Leicester - who currently prop up the real table - will finish in the final relegation position, one place below Everton.

They believe it will be very tight with the Foxes and Toffees both finishing on 41 points, but with the latter having a minus 15 goal difference as opposed to minus 18 for City.

Currently in 12th, managerless Bournemouth will finish in second-from-bottom with 35 points, experts believe. Nottingham Forest will end with the wooden spoon with 30, the latest data reveals.

Here is an explanation as to how the model works https://fivethirtyeight.com/methodology/how-our-club-soccer-predictions-work/

Latest predicted table

Team Predicted points