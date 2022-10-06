News you can trust since 1754
Super-computer predicts Leeds United will miss out on Premier League's top half with Liverpool revival and Manchester United's lowest finish since David Moyes

Leeds United are predicted to miss out on the top-half finish they have put themselves in a good position to claim, but to be well clear of relegation.

By stuart rayner
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:01 pm

Sunday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa moved the Whites up to 12th in the Premier League, a point behind Brentford and Everton with a game in hand.

But the FiveThirtyEight super-computer, which uses a complex mathematical formula to predict end-of-season league tables, suggests they should not build their hopes up.

It thinks Jesse Marsch's side will finish 14th, five points above the relegation zone.

ON THE UP: Leeds United moved to within striking distance of the top half by drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa on Sunday

Position Team Points
13th Everton 43
14th Leeds United 43
15th Leicester City 42
16th Fulham 41
17th Wolverhampton Wanderers 40
18th Southampton 40
19th Bournemouth 35
20th Nottingham Forest 29

Nottingham Forest, managerless Bournemouth and Southampton (on goal difference) are the sides tipped to go down. Leeds' chances of relegation are reckoned to be 19 per cent, compared to 71 per cent for newly-promoted Forest.

At the other end, Brighton and Hove Albion are predicted to break up the "Big Six" by finishing above Manchester United despite recently losing manager Graham Potter. The Seagulls drew their first game without him, holding Liverpool to a 3-3 draw under Roberto De Zerbi, and currently sit fourth.

Former York City defender Potter left for Chelsea, who are tipped to miss out on the Champions League places by finishing fifth.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are ninth, but are predicted to finish third, below Arsenal only on goal difference.

Position Team Points
1st Manchester City 88
2nd Arsenal 73
3rd Liverpool 73
4th Tottenham Hotspur 67
5th Chelsea 66
6th Brighton and Hove Albion 62
7th Manchester United 61

Manchester United are tipped to finish seventh, their lowest finish since David Moyes and Ryan Giggs were their managers in 2013-14. Depending on the outcome of the cup competitions, that would probably put them in the Europa Conference League.

