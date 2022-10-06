Sunday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa moved the Whites up to 12th in the Premier League, a point behind Brentford and Everton with a game in hand.

But the FiveThirtyEight super-computer, which uses a complex mathematical formula to predict end-of-season league tables, suggests they should not build their hopes up.

It thinks Jesse Marsch's side will finish 14th, five points above the relegation zone.

ON THE UP: Leeds United moved to within striking distance of the top half by drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa on Sunday

Position Team Points 13th Everton 43 14th Leeds United 43 15th Leicester City 42 16th Fulham 41 17th Wolverhampton Wanderers 40 18th Southampton 40 19th Bournemouth 35 20th Nottingham Forest 29

Nottingham Forest, managerless Bournemouth and Southampton (on goal difference) are the sides tipped to go down. Leeds' chances of relegation are reckoned to be 19 per cent, compared to 71 per cent for newly-promoted Forest.

At the other end, Brighton and Hove Albion are predicted to break up the "Big Six" by finishing above Manchester United despite recently losing manager Graham Potter. The Seagulls drew their first game without him, holding Liverpool to a 3-3 draw under Roberto De Zerbi, and currently sit fourth.

Former York City defender Potter left for Chelsea, who are tipped to miss out on the Champions League places by finishing fifth.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are ninth, but are predicted to finish third, below Arsenal only on goal difference.

Position Team Points 1st Manchester City 88 2nd Arsenal 73 3rd Liverpool 73 4th Tottenham Hotspur 67 5th Chelsea 66 6th Brighton and Hove Albion 62 7th Manchester United 61