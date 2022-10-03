Super-computer Premier League prediction: Top-four forecast made for Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Spurs, Chelsea and Man United plus match action photo gallery

City were at their ruthless best as they demolished their arch-rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with the phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both grabbing hat-tricks.

The champions raced into a 4-0 lead in the first half of a one-sided Premier League encounter, hitting the post and creating a number of other chances along the way.

The dominance continued after the break, but United did manage to pull one back through Antony before substitute Anthony Martial claimed two further consolations in the closing minutes.

“We set up quite good,” said De Bruyne. “We found the spaces in the first half and played a really good game.

“I feel like whenever we’ve played away at United we have played really well, and when we’ve been at home they’ve won more than we did. They had found a way to win some games.

“But here we played better. Unfortunately at the end they scored two goals because I think 6-1 was fully deserved.”

With all of last season’s top six in action at the weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have produced their latest predictions for how the final table will look…

1. 20th: Nottingham Forest - 30 points End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 67%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1% Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. 19th: Bournemouth - 35 points End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 49%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1% Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

3. 18th: Southampton - 40 points End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 28%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. 17th: Wolves - 40 points End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 26%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1% Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales