Supercompter predicts every Premier League result this weekend - with key games involving Leeds United, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United, Spurs and Liverpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FiveThirtyEight has analysed every team’s strengths and weaknesses and ran simulations to produce the likelihood of every top-flight side winning, drawing or losing this weekend.

Yorkshire’s only Premier League representative, Leeds United, have enjoyed a fine start to the season. Jesse Marsch’s side have picked up seven points from the nine available and enjoyed a memorable win over Chelsea last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their unbeaten run is being tipped to end this week, with Brighton – who have also started impressively – given a 57 per cent of victory when the sides meet on Saturday at the AMEX Stadium. The chances of a Leeds’ win are rated at 20 per cent.

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson, right, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Manchester United’s trip to Southampton kicks off the Premier League action this weekend and the Red Devils are predicted to make it back-to-back wins after beating Liverpool on Monday night. Erik ten Hag’s men are 45 per cent likely to beat the Saints, who claimed their first win of the season by beating Leicester City last weekend.

Last season’s top three, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, are all in action at 3pm on Saturday. It has been mixed fortunes for the trio this season but all three are being predicted to pick up maximum points this weekend.

Chelsea are 67 per cent likely to win at home against Leicester while Liverpool’s chances of a first victory are rated at 83 per cent as they host Bournemouth. City won 77 per cent of their simulations against Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are being tipped to maintain their perfect start while Brentford are predicted to continue Everton’s early woes.

Data experts have given Aston Villa and Wolves the edge as they take on West Ham and Newcastle United respectively while Tottenham Hotspur have been given a 67 per cent chance of beating Nottingham Forest on Sunday.