News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Supercomputer predicts close Premier League top-four battle between Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea as relegation forecast made for Leeds United and Everton

A supercomputer has predicted north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to end the season level on points – but together in the top four.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 9:43 pm

Chelsea are being tipped to miss out on a Champions League place by one point and despite an alarming start to the season, Liverpool are still forecast to finish second behind Man City.

That is according to data experts at FiveThirtyEight, who have produced their latest forecast for the Premier League table.

Man United’s 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford closed out another weekend of top-flight action as Erik ten Hag recorded his first victory as Red Devils boss.

Most Popular

FiveThirtyEight make their predictions by analysing a team’s overall strength before simulating a full season thousands of times to produce their predictions for the final table.

After 38 games, Leeds are expected to end the campaign with 47 points while Everton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are tipped to make up the bottom three.

Brighton and Hove Albion are predicted to finish sixth after an impressive start to the season which sees them in fifth, behind Tottenham, Leeds and Man City on goal difference.

With an in-depth explanation of how the predictions model works HERE, here’s where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League this season…

Martin Oedegaard of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

FiveThirtyEight’s Predicted Championship table…

Team Predicted points
Man City 85
Liverpool 74
Tottenham Hotspur 68
Arsenal 68
Chelsea 67
Brighton and Hove Albion 59
Man United 54
Crystal Palace 52
Newcastle United 52
Aston Villa 50
Brentford 48
Leeds United 47
Leicester City 44
West Ham United 44
Wolves 43
Southampton 42
Fulham 41
Everton 39
Bournemouth 36
Nottingham Forest 35
LiverpoolMan UnitedEvertonChelsea