Chelsea are being tipped to miss out on a Champions League place by one point and despite an alarming start to the season, Liverpool are still forecast to finish second behind Man City.

That is according to data experts at FiveThirtyEight, who have produced their latest forecast for the Premier League table.

Man United’s 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford closed out another weekend of top-flight action as Erik ten Hag recorded his first victory as Red Devils boss.

FiveThirtyEight make their predictions by analysing a team’s overall strength before simulating a full season thousands of times to produce their predictions for the final table.

After 38 games, Leeds are expected to end the campaign with 47 points while Everton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are tipped to make up the bottom three.

Brighton and Hove Albion are predicted to finish sixth after an impressive start to the season which sees them in fifth, behind Tottenham, Leeds and Man City on goal difference.

With an in-depth explanation of how the predictions model works HERE, here’s where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League this season…

Martin Oedegaard of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

FiveThirtyEight’s Predicted Championship table…