Three straight defeats have left Leeds staring at relegation and victory could lift them back out of the Premier League’s bottom three with one game to play.

Marsch took on a fight for survival when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February and when asked if it was Leeds’ biggest game in years, he said: “I haven’t been here. It’s hard for me to reflect on that so well.

“I watched the documentary (Take Us Home: Leeds United) before I came and I saw some of the important matches in that (2019-20) season.

“But we obviously know that we need to win. Is it a must-win? No, but three points is massive and a minimum of one.

“We have to find a way to turn the momentum. We have two matches and this match can be the defining moment in the season, for sure.”

Elsewhere in the relegation battle, Everton host Brentford while Burnley face a tough away assignment at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs will be looking to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth, with the Gunners in action against Newcastle United on Monday.

Manchester City could all but seal the Premier League title if they beat West Ham United, with Liverpool playing their 37th game in midweek at Southampton. Victory would move Pep Guardiola's side six points clear with a superior goal difference.

However, the Hammers will have an eye on the sixth spot and a Europa League place following their recent run to the semi-finals of the competition.

Ahead of a the penultimate weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the outcome of every game while we have offered our own predictions of each scoreline as the battle for the title, European places and survival hots up...

1. Spurs v Burnley Kick-off: 12pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 70%. Away win - 11%. Draw - 19%. Our prediction: Spurs 3-0 Burnley.

2. Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 40%. Away win - 32%. Draw - 29%. Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace.

3. West Ham v Man City Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 10%. Away win - 73%. Draw - 17%. Our prediction: West Ham 1-3 Man City.

4. Wolves v Norwich Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 49%. Away win - 24%. Draw - 26%. Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Norwich.