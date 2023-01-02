Chelsea manager Graham Potter did not want to speculate on his side’s top-four chances after they lost ground in the race for the Champions League places with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The result left the Blues in eighth place, seven points adrift of Manchester United in fourth, after the Red Devils picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday,

“For us it’s about the next game and trying to improve, we have a long way to go so it would be a mistake to think about what could happen in five months’ time,” said Potter.

“We need to be more consistent. It would help to get players back, the key ones and then you can build consistency in key places.”

Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League hopes were dealt a blow as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Aston Villa. Spurs boss Conte was somewhat pessimistic after the defeat.

“We have to know that our life is this. We have to fight every game for one point or for three points. This is the truth, especially when you are without two or three important players and have difficulties,” he said.

“We understand very well that the league will be really, really difficult for us. I want to be honest, I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions. The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in fifth is the best. Maybe sixth, seventh, fifth or fourth is the best.”

Leeds United halted Newcastle United’s winning run in the race for the Champions League while Liverpool had to battle hard to beat Leicester City 2-1 on Friday night. Arsenal extended their lead at the summit to seven points with a win over Brighton after Man City were held by Everton.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 38 games and which teams could be relegated, finish in the top four and who will win the title...

