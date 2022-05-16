Substitute Struijk’s stoppage-time header cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first-half opener in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and crucially clinched Leeds the point needed to climb out of the bottom three with one game remaining.

Leeds leapfrogged Burnley, who still have a game in hand after losing at Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and will head to Brentford on the final day hoping to retain their top-flight status.

“We’re alive right now, regardless of the last day,” Marsch said. “We just have to fight for any point. Any point gets us a little bit closer and shifts a little bit of the momentum.

Speaking before Everton’s 3-2 defeat at home to Brentford, Marsch continued: “We know Burnley have a match in hand, we know Everton have two in hand with three left. We need some help and then we need to be ready next weekend to do whatever it takes.”

Against Brighton – one of this season’s success stories under Graham Potter - Leeds were second best in the first half and appeared to be heading closer to the trapdoor when Welbeck’s neat finish gave the visitors a 21st-minute lead.

But, roared on by another full house, Marsch’s side improved markedly after the break, and could have been level earlier had it not been for inspired Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Struijk’s far-post header in the second minute of added time was just the second goal Leeds have scored in five matches and raised the roof at Elland Road.

Burnley face Aston Villa and Newcastle in their final two games while Everton take on Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Ahead of the defining week of the season, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come 6pm on Sunday...

