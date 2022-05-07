The England international, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Elland Road, missed the 2-1 victory at West Ham with a tight hamstring.

He is the only fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta’s side, who remain favourites to finish in the top four as the season draws to a close.

Top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur are in action at Anfield on Saturday night in what will be a key contest in the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as the battle for the top four.

Chelsea face Wolves looking to wrap up a top-four spot while Man City host Newcastle United on Sunday.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is fit to return after missing last week’s home defeat to City after injuring his knee in the warm-up.

Fellow defender Diego Llorente is also available again, but Stuart Dallas will miss United’s last four games of the season after breaking his leg against City.

Patrick Bamford (foot) is hoping to return to full training next week, while Adam Forshaw (fractured kneecap), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) remain long-term absentees.

Ahead of the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look...

