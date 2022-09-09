Supercomputer predicts where Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Southampton will finish in Premier League relegation battle

The Toffees, along with rock bottom Leicester City, are one of only two clubs yet to win a fixture in the league this season with all four of their points coming from draws.

Forest have won one of their games since returning to the top flight while Bournemouth have won twice and have picked up seven points from their opening six Premier League outings.

Despite a tough start, data analysts at FiveThirtyEight predict the Foxes will avoid the drop while Aston Villa and West Ham will also be clear of relegation after slow starts.

Data experts have predicted how the final Premier League table will look. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Fulham are the only promoted side tipped to retain their top-flight status.

Following the latest round of games, data experts have predicted how the final table will look.

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

With six games played, here’s who is predicted to win the title, finish in the top four and get relegated after 38 games…