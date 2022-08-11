Supercomputer predicts where Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Everton, Southampton, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Wolves will finish in Premier League relegation battle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Jesse Marsch handed top-flight debuts to four of summer signings – Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca – and feels his side are making big strides towards the system he wants to play.

The Whites head to the south coast to face Southampton on Saturday after the Saints lost 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsch is keen to pick up as many points as possible early on in the season while other teams try and get up to speed.

End of season probabilities - Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 93%. Premier League title: 54%.

“Finding a way to pick up points in these early stages can help you in your season at the end of the year when you’re really fighting for position," reflected Marsch on Saturday.

“The fact that we’re more stable, that we’re clearer with what we want the tactics and playing model to look like, is going to be helpful.

“It’s going to be about making plays, defending well at the right moments and finding ways to capitalise. So, good start that we get the three points.”

Ahead of the opening weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, finishing in the top four and being relegated.

End of season probabilities - Relegation: 24%. Top-four finish: 2%. Premier League title: <1%.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League this season...

1. Manchester City - 86 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 93%. Premier League title: 54%).

2. Liverpool - 78 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 79%. Premier League title: 23%).

3. Chelsea - 73 points (Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 63%. Premier League title: 11%).

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 67 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 46%. Premier League title: 6%).

5. Arsenal - 63 points (Relegation: 1%. Top-four finish: 34%. Premier League title: 3%).

6. Brighton - 56 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 4%. Top-four finish: 17%. Premier League title: 1%).

7. Man United - 54 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 5%. Top-four finish: 13%. Premier League title: <1%).

8. Aston Villa - 52 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 8%. Top-four finish: 10%. Premier League title: <1%).

9. Newcastle United - 50 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 10%. Top-four finish: 8%. Premier League title: <1%).

10. Leicester City - 50 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 10%. Top-four finish: 8%. Premier League title: <1%).

11. West Ham United - 48 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 12%. Top-four finish: 7%. Premier League title: <1%).

12. Brentford - 48 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 12%. Top-four finish: 6%. Premier League title: <1%).

13. Crystal Palace - 48 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 13%. Top-four finish: 5%. Premier League title: <1%).

14. Wolves - 45 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 17%. Top-four finish: 4%. Premier League title: <1%).

15. Leeds United - 42 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 24%. Top-four finish: 2%. Premier League title: <1%).

16. Everton - 41 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 26%. Top-four finish: 2%. Premier League title: <1%).

17. Southampton - 40 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 32%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%).

18. Fulham - 38 points - (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 35%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%).

19. Bournemouth - 38 points (End of season probabilities - Relegation: 36%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%).