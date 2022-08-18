News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out

Supercomputer predicts where Leeds United will finish in Premier League table compared to Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and West Ham

Leeds United have enjoyed an encouraging start to the Premier League season with four points from their opening two games.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:40 pm

An uplifting opening-day win over Wolves was followed by a disappointing 2-2 draw at Southampton after the Whites had led 2-0 on the south coast.

Speaking on Match of the Day, pundit Alan Shearer has said Leeds United would have taken four points from their opening two games before a ball was kicked this season.

“They would have had taken that (four points from two games) before a ball was kicked this season. They will be disappointed with letting that two-goal lead slip away.”

Most Popular

Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates with team mate Tyler Adams after scoring his side's second goal at Southampton. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Leeds face their toughest test of the campaign as Chelsea visit Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look and it makes good reading for Leeds.

The Whites are being tipped to avoid relegation with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Southampton – on goal difference – predicted to go down.

At the other end of the table, Man City are tipped to stroll to the title while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are predicted to complete the top four.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table

Teams Points
Man City 87
Liverpool 76
Chelsea 72
Tottenham Hotspur 68
Arsenal 66
Brighton 56
Aston Villa 53
Man United 51
Brentford 51
Newcastle United 49
Crystal Palace 49
Leicester City 48
West Ham 46
Wolves 44
Leeds United 42
Everton 40
Fulham 39
Southampton 39
Bournemouth 37
Nottingham Forest 35
Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedNottingham ForestWest Ham