Supercomputer predicts where Leeds United will finish in Premier League table compared to Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and West Ham

An uplifting opening-day win over Wolves was followed by a disappointing 2-2 draw at Southampton after the Whites had led 2-0 on the south coast.

Speaking on Match of the Day, pundit Alan Shearer has said Leeds United would have taken four points from their opening two games before a ball was kicked this season.

“They would have had taken that (four points from two games) before a ball was kicked this season. They will be disappointed with letting that two-goal lead slip away.”

Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates with team mate Tyler Adams after scoring his side's second goal at Southampton. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Leeds face their toughest test of the campaign as Chelsea visit Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look and it makes good reading for Leeds.

The Whites are being tipped to avoid relegation with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Southampton – on goal difference – predicted to go down.

At the other end of the table, Man City are tipped to stroll to the title while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are predicted to complete the top four.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table