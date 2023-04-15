Survival experience and know-how from 2021-22 can be vital in the present for Leeds United, insists Javi Gracia

DEVELOPMENTS on Saturday may have increased the tension towards the bottom end of the Premier League for Leeds United, but head coach Javi Gracia says he is secure in the knowledge that a number of his senior players have been here before and held their nerve.

Last season, United - who welcome Liverpool on Monday - were involved in a fraught fight to the end, with their fate going down to the wire before they clinched their safety on the final day amid memorable scenes at Brentford.

That a fair number of players involved on that feted occasion are playing a leading part this season means that Leeds are certainly not short in the experience stakes again - even if all and sundry would much prefer a less nervous finale to the current campaign.

Questioned on the importance of previous experience in the run in during 2021-22, Gracia said: "I’m sure of that. I think this kind of experience is always good, but on the other hand you don’t need this experience if you have a good mentality.

"In this case, the group has the mentality. First of all, they work hard every day with good or bad results.

"And I think (that) the experience of players from other seasons achieved their objective is good for the team because in some moments during the games, they can manage some difficult moments better

"The mentality of the group is good and the atmosphere I feel is good as well."

Communication and organisation is a key part in any successful survival battle and Leeds - in a defensive sphere - lost their way in that regard in last Sunday's second-half horror show against Crystal Palace.

It was an inept and worrying sight with Leeds seeming to lack leadership and a voice or two in the spine of their team.

On whether Leeds are too 'quiet' as a team, Gracia commented: "You never know because sometimes the leaders don’t speak too much but they do, from their example, say much more than others who speak a lot.

"I think we have good players with a good attitude and good mentality which, in my opinion, is the most important thing.