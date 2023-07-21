TALENTED and versatile Leeds United under-21s defender Kris Moore has signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2025.

Moore was involved in the Daniel Farke’s senior squad for the friendly against Manchester United in Oslo recently and was handed some invaluable game-time to provide him with a boost heading into the new season.

The 19-year-old, a vital cog in the promotion-winning U21s squad in Premier League 2 Division 2 last season, has showcased his talent at centre-half and right-back and was one of the under-21s most consistent players last term.

Moore, who signed his first professional contract in early 2022, scored in the play-off final win over Nottingham Forest and featured 19 times in Premier League 2 last season and twice in the play-offs.

Young Leeds United defender Kris Moore, who has signed a new deal. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

He also played in United’s three Papa John’s Trophy group matches against Tranmere Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Crewe Alexandra.