The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of the past decade including deals for Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United - gallery

As Chelsea prepare to make Enzo Fernandez the Premier League’s most expensive player, we look at what are the most expensive deals of the last decade.

By Nick Westby
6 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 9:48am

Chelsea are trying to land Argentinian World Cup winner from the Benfica for a reported fee of 120 million euros (£105.5m).

The previous record was set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021.

However, Chelsea could also make a late bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with Arsenal for much of the last month.

The south coast club turned down Arsenal’s initial £60m offer, and have since been adamant the Ecuador international will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

But Fernandez is likely to be the latest in a string of new arrivals at Chelsea, who have spent over £450 million on transfers since the conclusion of last season.

Data collected by Seatpick.

1. Jack Grealish - Aston Villa to Manchester City - £103.3m

Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2021 when Guardiola's team triggered his release clause from Aston Villa. (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan Chelsea - £99.4m

Romelu Lukaku moved to Chelsea from inter Milan back in the summer of 2021 but has been returned to Inter on loan (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Photo: Clive Rose

3. Paul Pogba -Juventus to Manchester United - £92.3m

Manchester United £92.3m to bring Paul Pogba back to the club from Juventus back in 2016. The French World Cup winner is now back at Juventus. (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

4. Antony - Ajax to Manchester United - £83.6m

Manchester United bought the Brazilian international from Ajax in the Netherlands in the summer of 2022 (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

