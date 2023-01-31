As Chelsea prepare to make Enzo Fernandez the Premier League’s most expensive player, we look at what are the most expensive deals of the last decade.

Chelsea are trying to land Argentinian World Cup winner from the Benfica for a reported fee of 120 million euros (£105.5m).

The previous record was set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021.

However, Chelsea could also make a late bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with Arsenal for much of the last month.

The south coast club turned down Arsenal’s initial £60m offer, and have since been adamant the Ecuador international will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

But Fernandez is likely to be the latest in a string of new arrivals at Chelsea, who have spent over £450 million on transfers since the conclusion of last season.

Data collected by Seatpick.

1 . Jack Grealish - Aston Villa to Manchester City - £103.3m Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2021 when Guardiola's team triggered his release clause from Aston Villa.

2 . Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan Chelsea - £99.4m Romelu Lukaku moved to Chelsea from inter Milan back in the summer of 2021 but has been returned to Inter on loan

3 . Paul Pogba -Juventus to Manchester United - £92.3m Manchester United £92.3m to bring Paul Pogba back to the club from Juventus back in 2016. The French World Cup winner is now back at Juventus.

4 . Antony - Ajax to Manchester United - £83.6m Manchester United bought the Brazilian international from Ajax in the Netherlands in the summer of 2022