The 13 most prolific partnerships in the Premier League and the Man City, Leeds United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal pairs who lead the way - gallery view
Erling Haaland may be smashing goal-scoring records for Man City but the impact of Kevin De Bruyne is also proving key for the reigning Premier League champions.
The Belgian has already racked up nine assists this season, five more than any other player in the top flight this term.
The record for most assists in one Premier League season is shared by De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, who have both claimed 20 in a single campaign.
The ex-Chelsea midfielder matched Henry’s record, set in 2002-03, during 2019-20. His current tally is well on course to break that record.
Having looked at De Bruyne’s assist tally, four of his final passes have been tucked away by Haaland and another three by Foden.
They are among the most devastating partnerships in the Premier League so far this season.
We have gathered the data from the opening months of the campaign to see which duos have been most prolific in front of goal...