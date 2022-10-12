The Belgian has already racked up nine assists this season, five more than any other player in the top flight this term.

The record for most assists in one Premier League season is shared by De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, who have both claimed 20 in a single campaign.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder matched Henry’s record, set in 2002-03, during 2019-20. His current tally is well on course to break that record.

Having looked at De Bruyne’s assist tally, four of his final passes have been tucked away by Haaland and another three by Foden.

They are among the most devastating partnerships in the Premier League so far this season.

We have gathered the data from the opening months of the campaign to see which duos have been most prolific in front of goal...

1. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne - 4 goals Erling Haaland has scored four times from assists from Kevin De Bruyne this season, with Man City unbeaten from nine Premier League games this term.

2. Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne - 3 Phil Foden has found the net three times from Kevin De Bruyne's passes.

3. Rodrigo and Jack Harrison - 3 The Leeds United pair have combined plenty for the club this season, with Rodrigo scoring from Harrison's assists on three occasions.

4. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - 2 Firmino has scored twice from Salah's final balls for Liverpool this season. The Brazilian is Liverpool's top scorer this campaign with six goals in all competitions.