The 14 best Premier League players out of contract this summer

Given that clubs are still feeling the affects of the Covid-19 pandemic on their revenues, the free agent market might feel like a suitable option as top-flight sides go about strengthening their squads ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Based on market values estimated by transfermarkt.co.uk, we have looked at some of the most valuable Premier League stars who are set to be available on a free transfer this summer.
As it stands, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are poised to lose some key players.
Leeds United, Yorkshire's only top-flight representatives, are in a more healthy position than most clubs when it comes to out of contract players.
None of the Whites' senior squad are in the final months of their contracts after Adam Forshaw agreed an extension deal earlier this season.
Below are the 14 most valuable players currently set to be available for nothing this summer...