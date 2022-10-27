Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space available in their squad. The upside to looking at unattached players is that they can be signed outside the summer and winter transfer windows, although many of them are usually not up to speed having lost match fitness.

Three players released by Yorkshire’s fourth-tier sides are still without a team. Ex-Doncaster pair John Bostock and Joseph Dodoo along with former Harrogate Town defender Lewis Page remain unattached after being let go at the end of last campaign.

Bostock was Crystal Palace’s youngest-ever played when he made his debut aged 15 before moving to Tottenham. He was reportedly on trial at Nottingham Forest last month after turning down a new contract at Doncaster.

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: John Bostock of Doncaster Rovers during the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley at Keepmoat Stadium on February 16, 2021 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Rovers head of football operations James Coppinger said at the time of the announcement: “John turned his contract down but I can’t speak highly enough of him as both a person and a player. I played with him when he first signed and I was around him last season. He’s a great guy and the way he’s conducted himself throughout this process has been excellent.

“He feels he can play at a higher level and doesn’t want to step into League Two which we respect, and wish him all the best from the club’s perspective. He was really good in how he communicated, he had the club’s best interests at heart and was honest all the way through."

Now he remains one of 17 players released by League Two sides still without a club

League Two free agents

Goalkeepers – Joel Coleman (Rochdale), Marek Stech (Mansfield Town), Sacha Bastien (Stevenage FC), Emmanuel Idem (Swindon Town)

Defenders – Luke Prosser (Stevenage), Joe Maguire (Tranmere Rovers), Lewis Page (Harrogate Town)

Midfielders – John Bostock (Doncaster Rovers), Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town), Matty Willock (Salford City)