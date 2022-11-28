Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been rated as the best player in the Premier League so far this season by statistics website WhoScored.

The Norwegian striker, who was born in Leeds while his father Alfie Haaland was playing for Leeds United, has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 13 league appearances since arriving in England.

The top-flight action has been paused until Boxing Day due to the World Cup in Qatar and we have looked at who the best players have been in the division so far, using average match ratings from WhoScored.

The statistical website has rated Pascal Struijk as the best Whites player this term with an average rating of 7.04/10. Rodrigo, who has nine goals and one assist in 13 Premier League games, is second with a season rating of 9.96.

Leeds are back in competitive action against Man City at Elland Road on December 28, who also face Newcastle United and West Ham over the festive period.

We have picked the 22 best players in the English top flight so far this season, with a number of players from the current top three – Man City, Arsenal and Newcastle – represented while players from Fulham, Leicester City and Brentford make the cut. Take a look...

1. Erling Haaland - 7.9 The Man City forward is having a remarkable first season in the Premier League with 18 goals and three assists in 13 appearances.

2. Kevin De Bruyne - 7.76 The Man City midfielder has three goals and nine assists for his side this season in the Premier League. He also averages 3.4 key passes a game.

3. Kieran Trippier - 7.6 The Newcastle right-back is the highest-rated defender by WhoScored this season. The former Tottenham man's form has been enough to earn him a place in the England squad.

4. Gabriel Jesus - 7.59 The Arsenal striker has five goals and five assists for the Gunners in the league this season following his summer move from Man City.